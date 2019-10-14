GTT National Indoor Hockey C/ships… Action bullies off tonight with six matches

Latest update October 14th, 2019 12:41 AM
Defending first division women’s champions, Woodpecker Hikers, will be in action tonight at 20:20hrs in the penultimate of six matches against Saints as the curtains open on the 2019 GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), Homestretch Avenue.
Play begins at 17:00hrs with Saints Sensations playing YMCA Old Fort Hard Ball in a men’s second division group round-robin match before GBTI GCC Spice plays YMCA Old Fort Blood and GBTI GCC Spartans clash with GBTI GCC Tigers in the subsequent women’s first division encounters.
The lone veterans’ over-35 match of the night will be played at 19:35hrs when Bounty GCC Vintage will cross sticks with Antonio’s Hickers. The final game will be played between Bounty GCC and YMCA Old Fort in the men’s first division.
