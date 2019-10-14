Family tracks and captures teen who tried to rape granny going to church

A grandmother is thanking her lucky stars after a shocking attack yesterday on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

Louise Paul, 61, was waiting on transportation at the time of her attack. She was on her way to church.

She was badly beaten by the teen in a 15-minute ordeal which saw the teen escaping after she fought him.

Her family later captured the attacker miles away along the highway.

According to Paul, who lives in the Kuru Kururu community, off the highway, she left home after 5am yesterday for a city church. It is a routine for her on Sundays.

Yesterday morning, the minibus which would pick her up, did not turn up.

She decided to foot it out to the highway, located about quarter of a mile from her home.

She saw three men in front of her, loudly arguing. She paid them no mind. They went their way.

She was standing not far from the bus shed when she saw this teen suddenly coming out of nowhere.

He grabbed her around the neck.

Paul said that she was carrying a piece of wood to keep away the dogs and struck him with it.

According to the grandmother, she never met or saw the teen before.

She said the teen started to strike her repeatedly on her face and head and dragged her into the grassy area on the side of the highway.

The teen demanded she take off her clothes. She refused to comply and he bit her in the ensuing struggle.

“He tell me to stay low. I tell him that whatever in my bag, you take it. He said he don’t want anything.”

She fought with him several minutes while he was assaulting her.

She was able to escape after he became frustrated. She ran towards a police outpost in the Kuru Kururu area. She saw the teen, coming towards her again but he changed his mind.

“He say he frighten police lock him up.”

The woman said that she called her husband, Philip Paul and he came. Together with her son, the three drove along the highway and saw the accused in the Splashmin area.

They saw the accused teen flagging down a car which stopped for him.

The teen was shirtless.

The woman’s husband and her son grabbed him and they placed him in the car.

He was later taken to the Timehri police station.

The woman was sent to the Diamond hospital.

According to Paul, who received two stitches for a wound on her head said she had been praying during the ordeal.

The family intends to pursue the matter to ensure charges are laid.

They said they learnt that the teen was connected to the police but they want justice.

Paul is a mother of six and has 18 grandchildren.