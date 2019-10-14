DDL using liquefied natural gas to meet its power needs

As part of the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL’)s drive to employ clean energy sources for its power generation, the company recently commissioned Guyana’s first LNG regasification terminal at its compound at Plantation Diamond.

It is now using LNG to power its operations, the company said in a statement issued yesterday.

LNG, or liquefied natural gas, is natural gas that has been chilled to minus 160 Celsius turning into a liquid and making it safe to load and transport in specially designed containers.

According to the company, which made its name in the production of the world-renowned El Dorado line of rums, when warmed back to atmospheric temperature at DDL’s regasification terminal, the LNG becomes natural gas and is used to power electric generators and boilers.

When used for power generation, natural gas emits significantly less carbon dioxide (CO2), fewer sulphur and nitrogen oxides, and almost zero particulate matter, making it the cleanest of all fossil fuels.

The company said that working with its Trinidad-based LNG fuel supplier, ICON LNG Trinidad Limited, DDL converted a pair of its diesel generators to dual fuel, which are powered on a mixture of natural gas and diesel, thus helping it become one of Guyana’s cleanest power producing companies.

“We are very excited to be the first Guyanese company to use LNG for our power generation needs,” said DDL’s Chief Financial Officer, Vasudeo Singh.

“As part of our efforts to diversify our fuel supply to cleaner alternatives we studied the options and concluded that LNG or natural gas is a safe and proven fuel globally as well as here in the Caribbean region where it is being used extensively in Jamaica, Barbados and the Dominican Republic in operations similar to ours. We are also pleased to partner with ICON LNG who provided us a turnkey equipment and supply solution for regular LNG deliveries.”

To support the LNG operations, DDL also recently held a full day training seminar for a number of its employees covering LNG awareness and safe handling procedures.

The training course, DDL said, was conducted by experienced health and safety instructor, Mark Superville, of Safety Pass Alliance Trinidad and Tobago (SPATT) Limited.

The course covered a range of critical topics including the properties of LNG, LNG tank design, loading and unloading procedures, required personal protective equipment and spill response procedures.

Also included in the training was a hands-on curriculum at DDL’s regasification terminal where attendees became familiar with the operational controls of the LNG tanks as well as the proper procedures for connecting and disconnecting the tanks to the regasification terminal.

Port personnel and truck operators from John Fernandes Ltd also attended the training seminar.

DDL has a sprawling facility in Diamond, East Bank Demerara which straddles the public road, producing rums, sodas and host of other food and beverages.