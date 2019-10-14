Crime continues at Stabroek Square despite police presence

It is no secret that criminal elements continue to roam freely in and around the Stabroek, Georgetown area despite police presence.

In a bid to stem the rapidly escalating incidents of crime at this location, police had resorted to relocating the mobile police outpost to a location just outside Stabroek Market, but even this seems to have little effect on the criminals that traverse the area every night.

One might wonder how effective is the police presences, especially since recently a man has been able to chop off a handcuff at the outpost, kick down a plywood counter, and chase police officers with a cutlass, before escaping.

Former Crime Chief, Lyndon Alves, had indicated the police’s intention of collaborating with the City Constabulary and other military bodies to take a sustained, combined approach to the issue, but after two months that seemingly have not materialized.

The ‘scam card operators’ continue to operate right under the nose of the police on the Demico Fast Food Outlet walkway, robbing innocent citizens of their hard earned, dollars, and known criminals continue to congregate by night in their numbers, in the said location as well.

If one were to sit and observe, it will be quite disturbing to watch them size up their prey (innocent commuters) before moving in a well-organized network to pounce on individuals and rob them.

The male and female sex workers continue to gather by night outside the Parliament Building perimeter fence, where they work in harmony with known criminals to rob persons walking in that direction.

In the most recent of incidents, security guard, Brian Welch, attempts to urinate in this area.

He was relieved of a cellular phone, cash and other valuables, even before he completed the process of urinating.

The workers and their accomplices have now turned their attention on Spanish prostitutes who are now working that area, robbing the ladies of valuables in the night.

Just recently, three businessmen jumped to the defense of three Spanish ladies of the night, as they were about to be robbed by a group of sex workers outside.

The girls were trailed to the Roof Garden of the Demico Outlet where the thieves were waiting for them as they exited the venue a few hours later.

The businessmen who were armed came to the rescue since the girls were in their company.

It is but yet another failed attempt by the Guyana Police Force to execute security for citizens as male ranks at the police outpost seem more interested in lazing around, and chatting with civilians, than on doing their jobs as expected.

Just recently, a female prostitute was observed beating a 14-year-old male, and pelting him with beer bottles right under the nose of police officers who stood outside the outpost and failed to intervene.

Fights are breaking out and the police are doing nothing, not to mention the fact that bicycle and motorcycle gangs are taking over the streets by nights, and passing just a few yards from the Stabroek Police Outpost, as officers stand by looking on.

They disrupt the regular flow of traffic, and have been known to rob persons as they zip through the traffic.

One might want to ask where the nightly patrols that were picking up criminals in this area have gone, or if the officers that were detailed to patrol this area by night have disappeared in to thin air.

There are no indications of plainclothes policemen.

It’s even difficult to point out officers from the City Constabulary, working the area, since most of them are always under the shade busy.

Citizens have been pleading for the police to provide security in the area.