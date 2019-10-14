Cop resigns as probe into beating in police station intensifies

As probe into the recent beating of a woman by her brothers inside a West Demerara District police station intensifies, one cop has reportedly resigned.

When the incident occurred on September 7 last, many persons were outraged that police ranks stood by and did not intervene as two brothers thrashed their sister mercilessly. When the 14-year-old son of the woman had intervened, one of the brothers reportedly bit on the upper left forearm.

The two brothers both of Tuschen Village, West Bank Demerara had reportedly chased and beat their sister, Melinda Anderson, inside the police station as officers stood by and did nothing. The woman, who resides in the United States, was reportedly kicked in the back, stomped on the floor. Reports suggest that at one time, one of the men attempting to kick the woman missed his target and kicked a male police rank instead.

The woman is presently receiving treatment for her back in the US as a result of injuries she sustained. The US Embassy had reportedly been called in to assist the woman, her son and 17-year-old daughter.

The men appeared before Magistrate, Krystal Lambert at the Leonora Magistrate court recently, and pleaded not guilty to two counts of causing actual bodily harm and threatening language against their sister, and will return to court on November 8, 2019 for another hearing in the matter.

Credible sources have informed that police ranks allowed the men to beat the woman because they were closely affiliated. A video was supplied of one of the cops leaving the station right after the incident. Reports suggest that he was trailed to the business place of one of the brothers where he collected a small package at the counter.

The beating went down after, on September 7, the two brothers trailed their sister in a white SUV. The woman suspecting she was being trailed had driven to the Leonora Police Station, West Coast Demerara where she sought refuge for herself and children who were with her at the time.

The attack of the woman had followed after an argument between the woman and a younger brother. The woman said that she had attempted to remove six apple computers, she had shipped to Guyana, from an internet café she had built in her mother’s yard at Tuschen.

Commander of Police ‘D’ Division, Lord was aghast when contacted on the issue, admitting that police had acted quite irresponsible in allowing such lawlessness at the police station. He had assured that the ranks at the police station on the day of the incident will be fully investigated, served the deserved penalties if found guilty.