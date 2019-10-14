Concacaf Nations League… ‘Golden Jaguars’ host ‘Benna Boys’ tonight at Leonora

Guyana’s senior men’s football team, the ‘Golden Jaguars’ will clash with Antigua and Barbuda’s ‘Benna Boys’ at the National Track & Field Center (NTFC), Leonora on the West Coast of Demerara tonight from 20:00hrs in their fourth round-robin group match of the Concacaf Nations League, League B.

Currently, the ‘Golden Jaguars’ which made its first Concacaf Gold Cup appearance earlier this year in the USA, lie third in the group behind leaders Jamaica and Antigua & Barbuda while the winless Aruba are in last place with the imminent threat of being relegated to the Concacaf Nations League C.

Last Friday, Guyana were edged 2-1 by the ‘Benna Boys’ at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium and during yesterday’s pre-match press conference, held yesterday at the Pegasus Hotel’s Savannah Suite with the local ballers and Head Coach Márcio Máximo, the team expressed confidence of being able to beat Antigua tonight in this must win game.

Both the Head Coach and talisman Neil Danns expressed disappointment with the loss on Friday and the sorrow was amplified because, according to them, the ‘Golden Jaguars’ was the better of the two teams on the pitch that night but failure to convert chances proved to be the deciding factor.

Danns posited that, “We were disappointed with the result on Friday. There was a good blend of local and foreign players and we dominated the ball and we had more clear chances than Antigua. Tomorrow (today) we will be looking to come out with a bang and dominate from the first whistle.”

Coach Máximo hinted that tonight’s fixture may see some changes in the starting lineup for Guyana. The Brazilian when quizzed on the quality of players at his disposal explained that it will take time to bring Guyana’s football to the level he would like, “International players are very important to me but I was hired to develop local football… We don’t have a league playing right now but we have to be realistic and patient and use what is available to us.”