Latest update October 14th, 2019 12:41 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Clarke captures 80kg gold at CAC Bodybuilding and Fitness C/ship

Oct 14, 2019 Sports 0

Team Guyana at CAC 2019, from right Darius Ramsammy, Yannick Grimes, Kerwin Clarke and Emmerson Campbell. Yesterday, Guyana’s Kerwin Clarke captured the gold medal in the 80kg category at the 46th Central America and Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship, held in the Dominican Republic.
Clarke competed in this category that had more than eight athletes at prejudging but his superior body saw captured the eyes of the Judges who had no other option but to declare him the winner.
Other performances by the Guyanese saw 2017 National Men’s Physique Champion, Yannick Grimes on debut, capturing the bronze medal in the Men’s Physique Up to and including 170cm class while fellow debutant Darius Ramsammy, finished 5th in the 154lb and Under Bodybuilding category.
Emmerson Campbell, who picked up medals at the last two CAC championships, failed to break into the top six of the Men’s Physique Up to and including 174cm class. The 47th edition of the CAC Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship is scheduled for Colombia, next year.

More in this category

Sports

GTT National Indoor Hockey C/ships… Action bullies off tonight with six matches

GTT National Indoor Hockey C/ships… Action bullies off tonight...

Oct 14, 2019

Defending first division women’s champions, Woodpecker Hikers, will be in action tonight at 20:20hrs in the penultimate of six matches against Saints as the curtains open on the 2019 GTT National...
Read More
Clarke captures 80kg gold at CAC Bodybuilding and Fitness C/ship

Clarke captures 80kg gold at CAC Bodybuilding and...

Oct 14, 2019

SBF Petroleum Jaguars 50-over League… Defending Champs E’bo crush GT in opening round

SBF Petroleum Jaguars 50-over League…...

Oct 14, 2019

Concacaf Nations League… ‘Golden Jaguars’ host ‘Benna Boys’ tonight at Leonora

Concacaf Nations League… ‘Golden...

Oct 14, 2019

Hon. George Norton congratulates GAW

Hon. George Norton congratulates GAW

Oct 14, 2019

Ansa McAl Lucozade Handicap Squash .. Narain crowned King, DaSilva cops Category ‘A’ title

Ansa McAl Lucozade Handicap Squash .. Narain...

Oct 14, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The window-dresser

    The WPA is seeking a political resurrection. Faced with a level of ostracism which would have forced any credible political... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019