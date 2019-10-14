Clarke captures 80kg gold at CAC Bodybuilding and Fitness C/ship

Yesterday, Guyana’s Kerwin Clarke captured the gold medal in the 80kg category at the 46th Central America and Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship, held in the Dominican Republic.

Clarke competed in this category that had more than eight athletes at prejudging but his superior body saw captured the eyes of the Judges who had no other option but to declare him the winner.

Other performances by the Guyanese saw 2017 National Men’s Physique Champion, Yannick Grimes on debut, capturing the bronze medal in the Men’s Physique Up to and including 170cm class while fellow debutant Darius Ramsammy, finished 5th in the 154lb and Under Bodybuilding category.

Emmerson Campbell, who picked up medals at the last two CAC championships, failed to break into the top six of the Men’s Physique Up to and including 174cm class. The 47th edition of the CAC Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship is scheduled for Colombia, next year.