Ansa McAl Lucozade Handicap Squash .. Narain crowned King, DaSilva cops Category ‘A’ title

The curtains came down yesterday on the five-day Ansa McAl Lucozade Handicap Squash Tournament with Nicholas Narain (-15) being crowned king after a three-game battle had the large crowd in a frenzy from the entertaining and high standard play.

Daniel Ince took the Plate title while Louis DaSilva achieved his first title in the Category ‘A’ while Lajaun Munroe nabbed the ‘A’ Plate crown. Nicholas Verwey (-10) was a truly worthy opponent in the ultimate match up for the title; showing evidence of his disciplined training regime and enthusiasm for the game.

Narain tactically kept Verwey off the T and worked him around the whole court in the first game. Verwey’s retrieval skills kept the rallies running long and often 20 plus shots were kept in play by either player performing the impossible.

In the second, Verwey used his drops effectively and worked Narain into the corners to secure the set. The third game of an outstanding match of great depth and superb athleticism was won by the experienced Narain, 15/14, 13/15, 15/11 to lift the top prize.

In the Open Plate, after a game each, tired legs from both players in the third between Daniel Ince (-9) and Ian Mekdeci (-4) slowed down what had been a fast paced clash. Ince took the first in smooth fashion with tight lengths and low drops.

Mekdeci pulled it back in the second pushing to hold Ince off at 15/14. Relying on talent in the decider rather than fitness, Ince was able to move up his deficit and close off the game at 15/9, 14/15, 15/11.

The title of the Category ‘A’ was earned by a much improved Louis DaSilva (-8) over Zachary Persaud (-8). DaSilva came out strong and played a clever, tactical game placing his shots to get them past Persaud.

Persaud came out determined in the second game and made his bid to stay in the game with tighter play which set him ahead. DaSilva kept his head and worked away to even out and eventually push it to the last two points to win in straight games 15/6, 15/14.

For the Category ‘A’ Plate, Joshua Verwey made a valiant effort with good lengths against eventual winner Lajaun Munroe. Munroe forced the younger Verwey into every corner of the court working him through most of the rallies; Verwey stuck with it and kept the scores close.

Munroe managed a 13/15 win in the first and Verwey answered with a 15/14 win in the second but couldn’t quite hold on in the third and conceded the decider. Munroe triumphed 15/13, 14/15, 15/12.

The Guyana Squash Association (GSA) thanked long-time sponsors Ansa McAl for making these tournaments possible.

Final day results: Open Category – Winner – Nicholas Narain, Second place – Nicholas Verwey, Third place – Deje Dias, Fourth place – Gianni Carpenter.

Open Plate – Winner – Daniel Ince, Second place – Ian Mekdeci, Third place – Kirsten Gomes, Fourth place – Ethan Jonas.

Category ‘A’ – Winner – Louis DaSilva, Second place – Zachary Persaud, Third place – Shiloh Asregado, Fourth place – Matthew Spooner.

Category ‘A’ Plate – Winner – Lajuan Munroe, Second place – Joshua Verwey, Third place – Teija Edwards, Fourth place – Angel Rahamin.