A Piecemeal Policy

Latest update October 14th, 2019 12:41 AM
DEAR EDITOR,
The neighbourhood postmaster, who happens to be a vegetarian, was chafing at the bit – complaining of the meagre meal allowance the position was being paid for working through the lunch hour.
I sympathised with him, collected my pension and left.
As it turned out, soon after I recalled the presentation made as far back as 2016 by the GPSU to the government of the day regarding allowances for the public servants.
Amongst the wide range of allowances to be reviewed and upgraded was a category which included:
– Meal Allowance
– Subsistence Allowance, and possibly
– Station Allowance
Unsurprisingly nothing has since come to the table after all these years.
E.B. John
