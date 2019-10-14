30 More GTT staff now certified First Aid responders

Thirty members of staff of the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT), were certified by the Guyana Red Cross Society for successfully completing its First Aid, Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and Automated External Defibrillator (AED) course.

The participants received their certificate at GTT’s 79 Brickdam location during a close out ceremony for the programme during the past week.

Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Business Partner to GTT, Janice Weever, congratulated the group, which was a part of the training and encouraged them to use their new knowledge to respond to any emergency situations requiring First Aid.

“I commend the Guyana Red Cross Society for teaching us – and others – the importance and intricacies of First Aid. GTT is on the path to become ISO 45001 compliant and this training is a necessary component to Health and Safety Standards throughout the world,” Weever said.

“We at GTT are committed to ensuring compliance to the OHS regulations and we will continue to build capacity for ensuring safer working conditions,” she added.

Participant, Cliffton Stephenson lauded GTT for allowing its staff to be a part of the trainings. “I think this was a good initiative and I can say that we all learned a lot. Getting to the ISO 45001 Standard as a company; it is important to have these basic trainings to be recognized,” said Stephenson.

Sharing the same sentiment was Kamisha Crawford who said, “This training was very informative and I encourage other staff members to reach out to the Health and Safety Department and be a part of the next training. These trainings are critical to all and can help you save a life.”

Weever, the Occupational Health and Safety Business Partner, explained that the company will continue to partner with the Guyana Red Cross Society to conduct more training in 2020.