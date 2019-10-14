$19M state of the art sound system for National Cultural Centre

Latest update October 14th, 2019 12:59 AM
Patrons will soon be able to benefit from much improved sound quality at the National Cultural Centre (NCC) as a brand new, state-of-the-art sound system is currently being installed to the tune of $19M.
The first phase of the project commenced recently at a cost of $7M. This saw the installation of new stage monitors, a new Public Address (PA) System for the theatre, as well as new amplifiers and line array speakers.
The upgrades to the NCC’s sound system is just part of a multibillion-dollar effort to comprehensively upgrade the NCC, and bring it up to par with similar facilities located across the region and internationally.
The Ministry of the Presidency, Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport has embarked on a massive overhaul of the facility, with a series of upgrades already being executed in several areas.
These include rewiring of the facility, the purchase of new curtains, the installation of a modern lighting system and repairs to the NCC’s roof.
More significant, are the efforts to replace all of the old chairs in the NCC’s theatre, with brand new ones.
The NCC, which opened on May 16, 1976, is Guyana’s premier location for cultural and theatrical entertainment. Its auditorium has the capacity to seat approximately 2,000 people; its stage is 48 feet (15 m) deep with an orchestra pit, and has a 72-foot (22 m) wide and 20-foot (6.1 m) high opening.
Oct 14, 2019Defending first division women’s champions, Woodpecker Hikers, will be in action tonight at 20:20hrs in the penultimate of six matches against Saints as the curtains open on the 2019 GTT National...
Oct 14, 2019
Oct 14, 2019
Oct 14, 2019
Oct 14, 2019
Oct 14, 2019
I am not a lawyer but I have learnt from my long years in social activism that Eusi Kwayana was as good as any lawyer in... more
The WPA is seeking a political resurrection. Faced with a level of ostracism which would have forced any credible political... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The United Nations (UN) is facing a severe shortage of cash, and, according to its Secretary-General,... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]