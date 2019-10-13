Voters’ info from preliminary list can be viewed online

Voters can now view their own information on the Preliminary List of Electors (PLE), on the website of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) at the following link: http://www.gecom.org.gy/home/ple

This is useful for persons who may want to ensure certain details about their registration are correct. The online database allows access to a person’s registration details once their Identification Number is entered. The details accessible online are name, occupation, address, district and division.

In addition, GECOM has made 10 PDF softcopies of lists online; one for each administrative district. That link is http://gecom.org.gy/post/get/lists

It is important to note that the online details will not be adjusted as claims and objections are processed. It is only until after the period of Claims and Objections that the PLE will be replaced online by a Revised List of Electors, pursuant to the formation of the Official List of Electors (OLE).

The persons on that list will be eligible to vote in the General and Regional Elections to be held on March 2, 2020.