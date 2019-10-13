STANDARDS IN FOCUS GNBS PREPARES TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL QUALITY WEEK 2019

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has designated October 14 to October 18, 2019 as National Quality Week.

World Standards Day, which is commemorated annually on October 14, is part of the week’s celebrations. The theme chosen for the 2019 observances by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), International Electro-technical Commission (IEC) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is “VIDEO STANDARDS CREATE A GLOBAL STAGE”.

The following is a combined message by the ISO, IEC and ITU: Advances in video technology have changed our world, revolutionizing entertainment, connecting friends and families across the globe, enriching our communications experiences and enabling major improvements in medical care and education.

The innovation of recent decades has driven a huge leap forward in video quality. And video has also become more accessible, helping people worldwide to share their stories in vivid, moving pictures. These gains in both the sophistication and accessibility of video are built on International Standards.

The video compression algorithms standardized in collaboration by IEC, ISO and ITU have been honoured with two Primetime Emmy Awards, recognising that these standards are central to industry’s ability to meet rising demand for video, one of the most bandwidth-intensive applications running over global networks.

International Standards meet industry demand for powerful compression capabilities. They also enable smooth transitions to the next generation of video compression technology, helping industry to maximise return on each wave of investment.

Having standards recognised and respected all over the world means that video encoded on one device can be decoded by another, regardless of the device being used. This introduces economies of scale that help to grow the market, giving innovators the confidence to invest in new video applications and services.

The GNBS has planned a number of activities in celebration of National Quality Week, 2019. These include radio programmes, Lectures for Public and Private Secondary Schools, a video competition and its Long Service Awards and Staff Appreciation Day.

In addition, on the evening of Thursday October 17, the GNBS will host its second National Quality Awards where a number of local companies will be awarded for being outstanding in the implementation of standards to ensure quality.

By celebrating World Standards Day/National Quality Week, tribute is paid to those in the field of Standardisation nationally and globally. These celebrations are also aimed at increasing awareness of the importance of implementing standards in the world economy.

Further, international standards, which help to fulfill the needs of consumers, government, industry and businesses worldwide, are promoted. For further information and daily updates, please visit the GNBS website: www.gnbsgy.org or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.