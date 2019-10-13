Region 10 RDC gives attention to deplorable Moblissa roads

The condition of roads at Moblissa has been a major concern for many. However the intervention of the Region 10 Regional Democratic Council (RDC) has helped to address this dilemma.

Moreover, acting head teacher of Moblissa primary school, Ms Yonette Amsterdam, has been in high praised for the RDC. Speak on behalf of herself and other teachers recently Amsterdam said that the efforts of the RDC to fix the roads in the Moblissa community was timely and important.

The acting HM pointed out that the roads were in a deplorable state and it was recently graded thus ensuring that it is in a far better shape, thus allowing vehicles to access the community easily. She said that the state of the roads had not only affected teachers but also residents and many students and teachers were unable to get to school in a timely manner owing to the challenges faced with the roads.

“On behalf of my teachers and the residents of Moblissa we are saying thank you, to you Regional Chairman and your entire council for the work that was done in grading the road as it was in such a deplorable state…we are truly thankful for the work done,” the acting HM said.

She said that because of the condition that the roads were in, it took them much longer to get to and from school, stressing that it created numerous inconveniences. She, however, noted that this has certainly changed as with the grading of the roads there are more efficiency in executing one’s duties and getting around much faster.

“We were afraid of having to buy parts for our vehicles, however it’s good to know that this would no longer be a reality thanks to the region and we trust that such works would be done more frequently so as to ensure that residents can be comfortable with their roads,” she requested.

Meanwhile, Morian said that he was very pleased to know that the works done in Moblissa is greatly appreciated. He disclosed that more will be done stressing that his administration continues to address a number of roads within the region.

“Last year the region did a significant number of roads and this year we intend to increase that number significantly so I can assure you and the residents of Moblissa that the RDC has not forgotten them and we intend to enhance and improve their roads and that is a commitment that I am giving to you,” Morian said.

He said that the regional administration continues to place significant emphasis and attention to roads within the region, noting that the region will continue to aggressively pursue holistic development, declaring that the residents’ welfare and comfort continues to be a top priority for all.

““The RDC focus is on developing the region in a significant way and we have been doing that and will continue to do so as we continue to enhance the lives and livelihood of our residents so I would like to assure the residents and teachers of Moblissa that more is in store and this administration will ensure that all works and projects planned for the community is executed in a timely manner,” Morian assured.