One dead, four missing, boat found

The police in Guyana, Region Six (B’ Division) are currently in collaboration with Surinamese authorities to investigate the incident where five fishermen are missing and feared dead.

Kaieteur News was informed by the Commander Calvin Brutus that his ranks are in communication with Dutch authorities. He disclosed, that a fishing vessel used by the now missing fishermen, was found Friday evening between Cromarty and Wellington Park, Corentyne, Berbice shore.

It is understood that the men departed a private wharf situated at Number 65 Village for what was expected to be a two-week journey. However, it is believed that the men never moored at their intended destination since the boat was found on Guyana’s shores.

Missing are Marvin Tamesar, 20; Vishnu Seeram called ‘Kevin’, 20; Ajai Kissoon, Lamar Petrie and another still to be identified. The owner of the fishing vessel was identified as Ramesh Hardial, a businessman from Skeldon.

Brutus confirmed that clothing for the men and food items were found in the fishing vessel but the boat engine was missing and men were nowhere to be found.

Meanwhile, relatives of the missing men are worried but still hopeful after hearing the news that their loved ones were missing.

At the home of Tamesar in Port Mourant, a relative told reporters that he left home on Saturday around 7:00 am. On Friday morning, around 08:00 hours, the police showed up at their home and informed them that the boat Tamesar was employed on, was found but Tameswar was nowhere to be seen.

“After dem police come and dem ask some questions and so me and meh husband leff and go where dem seh dem find the boat. When we go, we see blood in the boat and on the fishing net”, the relative said.

A tearful Keisha Seeram, sister of Vishnu Seeram (Captain of the vessel), relayed to reporters that they too were informed by the police on Friday night that a fishing boat was found and that their relative was missing.

“When dem police come, dem ask for my brother and me tell dem he gone out to sea and work and dem ask how long now and I told them since Saturday. But then dem tell we the boat get hijack and dem na find nobody”, she disclosed.

Trying to fight her emotions as she spoke of her brother, Keisha said that her sibling was at home for a while but “was going through a lot of problems” so he decided that he wanted to go back out to sea. She added that her brother told them that he owed someone and wanted to work to repay the individual. “Me mommy tell he na go work, she gon give he the money to pay back the man” but young Seeram was adamant to head out to sea.

Keisha said her brother located the four other men to head out with him and she never heard from him again.

At the home of Lamar Petrie, at Miss Pheobe, Port Mourant, his mother sat on a bench with another son but she appeared lost as Kaieteur News attempted to speak with her.

She told reporters that her son is the eldest of eight children and left home on Saturday to work with four others at sea but she has not heard from him. She was also informed by the police.

Meanwhile, late last evening, it was reported that a bound body found at the Abary foreshore on Friday, was identified as that of Kissoon.

Investigations are ongoing.