Moves apace to eliminate challenges to education in Region 10

Several months ago Region 10 Regional Chairman, Mr. Renis Morian, and members of the Region’s Regional Education Committee had expressed publicly their displeasure with regards to how a number of education related matters were being handled in the region. However, yesterday Chairperson of the Regional Education Committee, Denise Belgrave, said that her committee along with other senior regional officials are satisfied that progress is being made so as to further advance educational development within the region.

Belgrave disclosed that among some of the grave issues that her committee looked at included insufficient furniture at several schools, leaking and incomplete roofs of some buildings, materials and text books remaining in the bond for undue long periods, inadequate visits to schools by education officers and several issues regarding the performance and attendance of teachers. However, she said that while there are some remaining issues, she is pleased that most of the critically important issues have been successfully addressed.

“As Chairperson of the Education Committee I am very happy that progress has been made and that the Education Department understands that this education committee backed by the Regional Chairman will not sit by while they fail to deliver, as they know that if they cannot deliver effectively and efficiently then moving out of Region 10 is a natural decision. Our Regional Chairman is clear and firm on his position that the students within this region will not suffer unduly because of incompetence of some but ratherthat they must and will have to deliver as it is our mandate as a Council to hold them accountable and we continue to remind the Regional Education Officer (REdO) of this,” Belgrave stressed.

She pointed out that together with her committee they had sought to address a number of issues. “At Harmony Secondary we had a thorough review of what was happening there and we made some documentation in terms of furniture, equipment and other things that they needed. Further, we also documented several works that they started and we recognised that some of the works have not been completed. We are presently preparing a detailed report for the REO to act upon,” she said.

She said that discussions have been held with teachers and head teachers with the view of setting timelines in relation to having a number of matters addressed. She disclosed that the bus at Kwakwani, which is used to transport children to school, is not working and needs fixing. “At our visit there we learnt about this problem and we spoke to REO who informed us that the bus has not been working. However we are in the process of having it fixed, the driver has been looking into it so that the bus can be operational as soon as possible so that the students who benefits daily from it can be available to do so,” Belgrave noted.

The Education Committee Chairperson, however, noted that they are extremely happy that finally the bond which had been a sore point in relation to having it cleared, has been finally cleared. She said that for months the committee has been taking the REdO, Rabindra Singh, and his officers to task for not complying with the wishes of the committee in having it clear of the numerous items that have been stored there for s long time. “We are very happy to state that the bond which was a major challenge to us has been finally cleared and I take this opportunity to express thanks to the REdO, Mr Singh, for his department finally getting on top of things as it shows that once all hands are on deck, achieving success is evitable. We are really happy that the items that were in the bonds have been finally distributed to the schools and dorms,” Belgrave declared.

She said that the juices and biscuits that are usually stored in the bond are also being distributed in a timely manner. Belgrave went on to urge her fellow councillors to appreciate the efforts and work being done presently by the education officers, stressing that they are recognising the importance of collaborative and unified work so as to bring about complete success. “I would like to state on record that the department is certainly stepping up their game in education and that is an indication that education is progressing from all fronts,” Belgrave said.

She said that the committee will continue to work assiduously to ensure that conditions and situations at schools are enhanced significantly.