Minister Yearwood takes tree planting exercise to Linden

Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture, Valerie Adams-Yearwood, yesterday, led a tree planting exercise, at Richmond Hill, Mackenzie, Linden.

The Minister and her team planted coconuts, cherries and passion fruit on the grounds of the newly built women’s shelter, on Richmond Hill.

Reiterating the exhortations made by President Granger, on Friday, at a similar exercise in Berbice, Minister Yearwood declared, “Continue to plant trees, and you will see the benefits that will come to us, as individuals, families, communities and the Nation.”

Later, the Minister and her team distributed free plants to several persons on the Linden Enterprise Network (LEN) tarmac, on Republic Avenue, Mackenzie.

Minister Yearwood noted, “Today, we decided to have the tree planting exercise in Linden, because yesterday, the Ministry of Agriculture celebrated National Tree Day, at Number 53 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, where the President planted a tree.

“We had a short ceremony and planting of trees, with several persons from within the Region and outside of the Region participating.”

She said that a decision was made to continue the exercise in Linden yesterday. Residents were encouraged to continue the activity, over the weekend and into next week.

Other groups engaged in tree planting activities yesterday, included the Management and Staff of Linden’s lone radio station, 104.3 Power FM.