Local companies ignored again as National Printers turns to Trinidad

Local printers are once again crying foul after being sidelined for a large order of books.

A number of printers complained this past week that they were not informed about a contract or contracts for books.

However, late last week, the Book Distribution Unit, received a 40-foot container of books from Trinidad. It would be worth millions of dollars.

The Unit was tightlipped and there was silence on the shipment.

What is known is that none of the printers has been approached for any contracts.

“No, no, we have not been approached by the Guyana National Printers (Limited) and we definitely have not been told anything by the Ministry of Education,” a local printer said.

A Ministry of Education spokesperson last week had this to say: “Earlier in the year, both the Ministry of Education and Guyana National Printers Limited addressed this issue. The Ministry’s position remains the same as at the last point, we addressed this issue.”

Earlier this year, printers complained that the Ministry of Education and the GNPL had reduced the number of book contracts that they were benefitting from.

It was later disclosed that books, including exercise books, were being ordered from

Trinidad when the printing could be done cheaper in Guyana.

There was little evidence that printers were aware of the contracts.

The Ministry of Education later said it had contracted the GNPL, a state company, when it comes to order exercise and text books.

Annually, more than half a billion dollars in contracts are being awarded.

The awarding of contracts to a state-owned company bypassing local operators is a clear breach of the National Procurement Laws, they say.

The issue had engaged the attention of the Audit Office of Guyana which is carrying out a major investigation now.

Since then, a number of persons have come forward fingering top officials in what they say is a multi-million-dollar scam involving the ordering of both text and exercise books.

The Ministry in the past had explained that under copyright rules, they could only order certain textbooks from the producers.

However, Guyana also has its own textbooks.

“If it is found that these local books are being ordered from outside of Guyana while we could produce them here; and if it is found we were not informed, then the people will be the judge. It will be obvious that we are consistently being bypassed that can mean only one thing- corruption.”

GNPL which had been suffering equipment problems was granted funding for equipment after President David Granger visited the La Penitence operations in 2016.

However, despite new equipment, GNPL continued to face internal problems and was forced to sub-contract its orders.

“This is the other problem. GNPL is acting as a middle man and we the people of Guyana is paying more when we should be getting value for our money. This is what happens when you don’t disrespect your own people.”