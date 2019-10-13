Govt not contemplating legalising marijuana at this time

Minister of Public Security, Vice President, Khemraj Ramjattan, has said that at this time, he is against the decriminalisation of marijuana since it is important that they fully understand all the possible risk factors such decision might have before making a policy for a legislative change.

This information came during an interview with Minister Ramjattan Wednesday night, last, on the Political Show hosted by Kaieteur News.

He spoke about the fact that it’s a bit embarrassing that they didn’t get to pass the legislation for ‘No jail time’ for people found with small amounts of marijuana.

“That’s the way we have to go more bail for first time offenders and even when they are convicted, give them community service.”

Minister Ramjattan further stated that he is against jailing people and some might view his leniency as being too liberal.

Minister Ramjattan stated that whenever there are events like Mashramani, Easter or Christmas the President uses his power under the constitution to release persons from jail especially those charged with possession of narcotics.

Minister Ramjattan further mentioned that being convicted for the possession of small quantities of narcotics, the penalty must not be custodial sentences or incarceration penalties but community service, “I won’t go the whole gamut of decriminalising marijuana.”

What was highlighted during the interview is the number of persons who are being sent to prison for possession of narcotics. Minister Ramjattan stated that he strongly believe that persons charged should also be given treatment.

A drug treatment court in Georgetown is scheduled to open during this week.

Instead of jailing persons charged for possession of narcotics, the Magistrates now has the power to order persons to undergo treatment and if they refuse they can be jailed if found guilty after the trial.

Minister Ramjattan was asked about a legislation that will allow persons to use small amounts of marijuana for leisure. He stated that they received a report from PAHO, WHO and CARICOM, which stated that for certain usage it might be beneficial.

According to Minister Ramjattan, the state wouldn’t have so much expense for maintaining persons who are sent to jail and that he can allow the use of marijuana for specific health purposes but when it comes to leisure he strongly disagree.

“I have read some articles stating that using marijuana for leisure can create an addiction. Imagine people using marijuana for leisure and two to three years later they become addicted to the substance.”

Ramjattan strongly belief that if petty offenders are released on small amount of bail if would be better rather than having them eating up between $400,000, to $500,000, per year for one prisoner.