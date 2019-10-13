Fraser elected president as QC Old Student Association reconstituted

Latest update October 13th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Queen’s College Old Students Association (QCOSA) has been reconstituted with a new powerhouse executive sworn in yesterday.
Dr. Arron Fraser was voted in as the new president.
The development comes Queen’s College gets ready to celebrate 175th years in existence.
Considered the top secondary school in the country, it has over the years churned out presidents, lawyers, doctors and prominent leaders.
The current President, David Granger, is one such student.
Yesterday, 70 persons voted in the elections for the associations, which had gone dormant in the last three years.
Fraser is the current chief of the government’s Power Power and Distributors Inc. (PPDI), which maintains the Wartsila generation engines for the Guyana Power and Light Inc.
Voted in as Vice –President was attorney-at-law Pauline Chase; Vidushi Persaud was given the nod to be the Second Vice President. Martina McDonald-Johnson, a former QC teacher, is the new Secretary.
The other positions voted in are Assistant Secretary/Treasurer, Babita Ram; Public Relations Officer, Nelsonia Persaud and Physical Educator and Sports Advisor, Kwabina Griffith.
The Ordinary members include Guyana scholar and leading commercial lawyer, Devindra Kissoon; former President and Prime Minister and Guyana scholar, Samuel Hinds, prominent businessman Pearson Burch-Smith, and attorney-at-law, Sanjeev Datadin.
