COURTS launches fifth optical store

In a short but fruitful launching ceremony yesterday, Courts Guyana Inc introduced its newest optical branch at Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Courts Optical Guyana Inc. has been in Guyana for the past three years and has been effectively providing its service through four branches located at Courts Main Street, Courts Linden, Courts Parika and Courts New Amsterdam.

In a brief remark to the gathering, the Regional Brand Manager Katie Lewis stated that the new location promises to bring quality optometry and exceptional customer service directly to the community. This will be done while maintaining an affordable payment plan to its customers.

Persons will be exposed to a number of frames, lens and contact lenses. The store stock brands such as Converse, Ray-Ban, Puma, etc. Customers can purchase their frames from a price as low as $14,999.

It is the hope of the company that this new location will be a continuation of the brand’s success as the Brand Manager highlighted that they are already looking to stretch their services to another area, namely Essequibo through the Courts Richmond branch.

Chairman of the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Indrani Ramnarine, indicated her pleasure with the new store coming to the community.

She encouraged residents to take up the service offered while pledging support to the new store if they come in need of assistance from the NDC.

Courts Optical has plans to roll out some community initiatives to aid in better eye care for individuals especially high school students. Further mention was made of free eye examinations to its customers.

During the walkthrough of the new small but comfortable store, the NDC Chairman, like all the new customers, took up the offer of free eye testing while taking in the beautiful pieces on display.