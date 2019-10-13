Bathe de Amazon Warriors in some blue

Guyana got to be de world’s greatest bridesmaid. When it was time to sign de oil contract, Guyana get a contract dat only de bridesmaid would accept.

Last night de Amazon Warriors tun bridesmaid again. All through de tournament dem mek Guyanese heart swell. Dem win every game and dem beat people real bad. Up comes de finals. Guyana start to celebrate even before de first ball bowl.

People prepare dem picnic basket to celebrate de victory. De government throw what dem call a watch party. Dat is wheh people gon go to watch de match.

Dem boys seh by de time de match done people picnic basket lef just like when dem pack it from home; people face lang and everybody cussing de same Amazon Warriors dem was chanting and celebrating throughout de competition. Guyana coming home like a bridesmaid. Dis is de fifth time. It look like dem can never get a husband.

Bridesmaid is de ones who does do all de flouncing before de wedding. Dem does mek people eye light up but nobody don’t select dem fuh de final walk. Dem got to get a bath in blue.

But if people want to know why Guyana can’t we in is because people doing bad things all de time. De man at de Integrity Commission tell all dem big public officers to declare dem assets. Dem boys talk about dat de odda day.

Soulja Bai was never good at Maths, suh he tek a while to declare he assets. But he do it. De smart ones done tek out birth certificates fuh children and grandchildren dat ain’t born yet. Then dem tek de bribes and de thiefing money and put de property in dem unborn children name. Not even de Integrity Commission can find dem property.

Is things like dis mek Amazon Warriors can’t cross de line—just like when ‘Ole Higue’ see chalk.

Talk half and bathe de Amazon Warriors in some blue