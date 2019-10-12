Toucan House take track title at Morgan’s Learning Centre Inter House C/ships

Toucan House chalked up 361 points to emerge champions of the Track events when the Morgan’s Learning Centre Inter-House championships concluded yesterday at the Police Sports Club, Eve Leary.

Macaw House finished in second on 355 points while Raven House placed third on 330 followed by Falcon House with 316. Dequan Vancooten spearheaded Toucan’s challenge with victories in the 100m and 200m boys open; Joshua McKenzie of Toucan and Jeremy Waldron of Macaw placed second and third respectively in the 100m.

Aaron Cosbert of Falcon grabbed the 100m boys U18 title while Josiah Stephen of Raven and Judd Daziel of Toucan placed second and third in that order. Angel Hewitt of Falcon won gold in the 100m girls U18; Sanaa Jacques of Raven placed second and Naomi Julian of Raven finished third.

Naomi Julian of Raven won the 800m girls U18 race ahead of Hermina Duncan of Toucan and Tasha Haynes of Raven respectively. Ezekiel Vypus of Raven captured the 800m boys U16 title while Marlon George of Raven placed second and Michael Morgan of Toucan finished third.

Stefon Archer of Raven carted off the 800m boys U14 race his teammate Jogan Adams took silver while Joshua Morrison of Toucan came third.

The 400m girls U18 title went to Naomi Julian of Raven while Alana Davis of Macaw took the runner up spot and Danielle Greaves of Toucan won bronze. Adobi Nwairo of Macaw won the 800m girls U14 as Sussana Tuase of Toucan took the runner up spot and Destiny Davi of Falcon finished in third position.

Chike Nurse of Falcon took the top podium spot in the 800m boys U12 event; Chioke Nurse of Macaw placed second and Adrian Phillips of Raven was third. Chaeli Henry of Toucan won the 800m girls U12 event.

Tyrese Harris claimed the 400m girls U18 crown ahead of Jayden Jones of Falcon and Leon Todd of Toucan in that order. Toucan’s dominance continued as Joshua Morrison took gold in the 200m boys U14 event, Karese Lloyd of Falcon won the 200 girls U14 race and Marlon George of Raven carted off the 1500m boys open. Aaron Cosbert of Falcon won the 200m boys U18 event.

Karese Lloyd of Falcon captured the 400m girls U16 event while Jada Belfield of Falcon placed second and Christal Newton of Toucan ended third. Shemar Fraser handed Toucan yet another gold with victory in the 400m boys U16 race; Shecquon Liverpool of Toucan grabbed silver and Adeyemi Craig of Raven took the bronze.

Adobi Nwario handed Macaw gold in the 400m girls U14 race; Selena Balkaran of Raven took second place and Kaylie Sohwarte of Falcon was third. The 400m girls U14 title was taken by Keanu Crum Ewing ahead of second place Mickael Nwario and Andel Sampson of Falcon who finished third.

Adeyemi Craig of Raven won the 200m boys U16 event while Shemar Fraser of Toucan finished second and Ezekiel Lykhins of Raven placed third. Shania Parkinson of Raven captured the 200m girls U16 event, Chaeri Henry of Toucan won the 400m girls U12 race while Shawna Clerice of Macaw took the runner up spot. Anthony Leslie emerged champion in the 400m boys U12.

Adobi Nwairo was again in winners lane as she won the 1500m girls open before taking the 200m girls U14 title ahead of Kaslyn Braithwaite of Falcon and Susanna Twaise of Toucan respectively.

Anthony Leslie of Macaw won the 200m boys U12 while Govinda Persaud of Raven placed second and Chike Nurse of Falcon finished in third position. Michael Nwario handed Toucan another gold when he captured the 5000m boys open while Selena Balkaran of Raven won the 3000m girls open.

The 100m girls U12 encounter was taken by Shaiuana Clarke of Macaw while Chandi Henry of Toucan placed second. Anthony Leslie of Macaw captured the 100m boys U12 race ahead of Govinda Persaud of Raven and Chike Nurse of Falcon respectively.

The 100m girls U14 title was won by Chaslyn Braithwaite of Falcon while Abobi Nwario took second place. Joshua Morrison took the 100m boys U14 event; Jed Jacob of Macaw placed second and Keanu Crum Ewing was third.

Karese Lloyd carted off the 100m girls U16 crown while Raven’s Brandon Roach took the top podium spot in the 100m boys U16 race; Adeymi Craig placed second and Shamar Fraser of Toucan finished third.