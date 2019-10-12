Shell Beach bodies… Mom hears screams of younger son before he was killed

Reports surrounding the fatal chopping and shooting of two men at Shell Beach, off the Waini Coast, Region 1, have indicated that the men were slaughtered by three pirates in a speedboat…all masked and armed with handguns.

Police reports indicated that the victims- Ian Matthias, 33, and Rakesh Matthias, 38 were fishing at the location around 14:00 hours on Wednesday when the incident occurred.

Residents told police that rapid gun fire was heard in the area for over half of an hour before there was silence.

It was disclosed that the stepfather of the boys raised an alarm and the Coast Guard and Police ranks from that said area were summoned.

However, there were no signs of the boat or the two men.

Yesterday, the distraught mother of the two men, Margaret France, said that on Wednesday last around 10:30 hours, the two men had left her home to set a seine in the ocean.

The fishing ground was a short distance from where she reside.

The woman said that she was sitting in the home and heard the sound of a speedboat on the water.

Soon after, she heard voices arguing. There were then rapid gun shots and she heard one of her sons screaming her name.

“Suddenly, they were rapid gunfire which lasted for almost 20 minutes. I heard my sons hollering and the youngest one was screaming, “How mummy, mummy come help we… Soon after everything became silent and we heard the boat drive off. I was shaking like a leaf, and myself and my 17-year-old daughter, Niasha, ran to the edge of the water. I almost fainted, because my sons and the boat they were using could not be seen…”

The woman believed that the killers had thrown her sons into the seas.

The bodies washed up ashore on Thursday morning.

There were bullet and chop wounds to the bodies.

An uncle of the men reported that shortly after the shooting the men in speedboat travelled some distance away and surrounded him as he was repairing his vessel on the beach.

He said they held him at gunpoint and demanded valuables, and when he failed to come up with any, they fired shots at his boat, damaging the vessel in several areas.

It was said that the now deceased men were fishermen who supported their mother and teenaged sister.

Rakesh has left to mourn a reputed wife and five children, while his brother has left behind a wife and a six-month-old baby.

Police are combing the area as they continue their investigations into the matter.

The Shell Beach is located near to the Venezuela border.