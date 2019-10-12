River cargo for pensioners free from November 1

Latest update October 12th, 2019 12:59 AM

Pensioners who travel via vessels will now have the first 25 kilograms of their cargo shipped for free from November 1, Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson announced on Thursday at the National Toshaos Conference, hosted at the Arthur Chung Conference Center, Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

Toshaos and other leaders at the conference

The Minister explained to the gathering that he learnt in a conversation with one of the female Toshaos attending the conference of the challenges of the elderly when they travel, using boats.
He said that while river transportation is already free for the elderly, their cargo is usually expensive, therefore posing a challenge to them.
Patterson announced that their first 25 kilograms of luggage will be transported free of cost from November 1.
He cited the importance of consultations with the Indigenous leaders, such as the Conference, so that provisions such as these can be implemented to assist where and when possible.

