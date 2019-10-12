Porter to compensate ex-lover

Twenty-four-year-old Terrence Thomas, a porter who broke his ex-lover’s car windows, was yesterday given community service and ordered to reimburse for the damage he caused. This happened after his ex-lover begged the Magistrate to have leniency.

Thomas pleaded guilty when the charge was read to him by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The charge stated that on October 8, 2019, at Vlissengen Road, Georgetown, he maliciously damaged six motor vehicle windows valued at $180,000, property of Quincy McEwan.

McEwan then begged the Magistrate to be lenient with Thomas since they knew each other for over six years. The complainant claimed to not know what got into McEwan to cause him to react the way he did when he damaged the car windows.

The complainant also told the court that the defendant’s wife is currently serving an eight-month sentence and that he has a three months year old baby to look after.

According to information, McEwan and Thomas were in the vicinity of Survival Supermarket when an argument ensued. McEwan took away the defendant’s bag containing $70,000, and refused to return it.

The court then heard that Thomas picked up a brick from the road and damaged the car windows. The matter was then reported and the defendant was later arrested and charged for the offence.

Senior Magistrate Daly ordered the defendant to do six months of community service at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and on December 27, 2019, he will report back to her on how much money he would have saved to compensate McEwan.

Thomas was fined back in June, 2019, for cursing a 52-year-old man who wanted to have a relationship with him

The charge stated that on June 1, 2019 at 137 Lamaha Street, Georgetown, Thomas used threatening language towards Keith McKenzie. Thomas pleaded guilty to the charge and he was ordered to pay $10,000 fine for his actions.

According to information, the two parties live in the same yard and they were on speaking terms until Thomas brought his girlfriend to stay with him.

The girlfriend during her stay damaged McKenzie’s property and was sentenced to eight months in prison. On the day in question, McKenzie had put his relationship proposal to Thomas and that is when the accused cursed him.

A report was made and Thomas was charged for the offence.