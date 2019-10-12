Latest update October 12th, 2019 12:59 AM

Parents in custody following unnatural death of boy, 4

The mother and stepfather of a four- year-old boy are now in police custody after it was discovered, following a post-mortem examination (PM), that the child had been sodomized and struck to his head.
The PM, which was conducted by government pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh, revealed that the child had died as a result of blunt force trauma to his head.
Yesterday morning, the government pathologist had handed over the PM’s findings to police and the boy’s parents were subsequently arrested.
According to information reaching this publication, on October 01, the child was discovered naked, unconscious, and in a pool of blood at his parent’s Linden/Soesdyke home.
It is alleged that the child was left in the care of his stepfather. The man who has since been arrested revealed that he had left the child at home to visit a nearby shop, but upon his return he found the child in the aforementioned state.
The young boy reportedly died while being taken to hospital.

