Man caught in couple’s bedroom, remanded

A man who is currently being investigated for the murder of the ‘court tout’, Darrell Breedy, and additionally has 10 similar charges before him, was yesterday hauled before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly to answer to a breaking and entering charge in which he stole over $1M in articles from a couple’s bedroom while they slept.

Twenty-five-year-old Christian Webster was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court after he was charge with three counts of breaking and entering and larceny. Webster denied all the charges.

It is alleged that on October 8, 2019, at Thomas Drive, South Ruimveldt Gardens, Georgetown, he broke and entered the dwelling house of Jasmin Harris and stole one Samsung Galaxy S9 valued at $114,000, and one gold and diamond ring valued at $222,000, property of Brian Smith.

On the same date and location he also stole one dell laptop valued at $354,000, property of Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GT&T) and four finger rings valued at $442,000, property of Jasmin Harris.

According to the facts of the charge, Harris secured her home where she and her husband reside and went to bed. About 02:35hrs Harris heard a loud noise when she opened her eyes she saw an unidentifiable man standing in her bedroom.

Harris then raised an alarm and when her husband woke up the man made good his escape through the eastern window of the house. Upon making checks the couple discovered the articles mentioned in the charge were missing.

The matter was reported and an investigation was conducted. The defendant was later contacted and charged for the offence.

Police prosecutor Sanj Singh made objections to bail being granted to the defendant based on the fact that he has 10 similar charges pending before another Magistrate, and burglary charges.

Prosecutor Singh also highlighted that the defendant is currently being investigated for the murder of Darrell Breedy too. Senior Magistrate Daly remanded the defendant to prison and the matter was adjourned to November 8, 2019.