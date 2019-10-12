Guyana deh pun stupidness, should learn from Brazil

Guyana is like a child when it come to de oil industry. Just like how a child don’t know to walk or talk, is de same thing wid Guyana. If you give a US$100 note and you give anodda one two shine money bet you last dollar de child wid de US dollar note will give it away to get de shine money.

That is wha Guyana do when de oil company come fuh de off shore oil block. Guyana didn’t know wha it had suh it give away everything and tek de shine money.

Brazil, a neighbor, get US$2.2 billion from ten oil companies just to explore and develop oil. Guyana had to pay nearly one billion Uncle Sam to de oil company to explore. Guyana still happy like de child wid de shine money.

And de leaders playing big. Brazil wid de money it collect could afford to enjoy de cash transfer. Dem got money to give poor people. Guyana ain’t collect one cent but it talking bout giving poor families plenty money. People does pretend to be bigger than they are.

People pretend to be Minister; somebody pretend to be de First Lady when he was a common jailbird.

Dem boys know a man who pretend to own Parliament Buildings and actually sell it to a man from out of town. Then dem had one who sell Town Hall and he was not even a councilor.

Yesterday, a man play de Minister of Housing. He con a lady out of $100,000 fuh a house lot he didn’t even have. This matter only come out when de lady call de police. De man try to claim how he never see de woman but he mek de mistake and give she a receipt.

That is when dem boys claim how de man bigger than de Minister because she can’t write receipt.

Some people does pretend dem is police or soldier who don’t have to get a licence to carry a firearm. And dem does get through till dem get ketch. De firearm illegal and de magistrate does put up de carrier fuh a long time.

And while this happening Ram Jattan telling people how he plan to reduce de prison population.