Fireman remanded for allegedly trafficking ganja -Police Corporal granted $300,000, bail

Latest update October 12th, 2019 12:59 AM
A member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and a member of the Guyana Fire Service (GPS) were yesterday hauled before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to a possession of narcotic charge to which they were jointly charged.
Twenty-eight-year-old Quincy Bacchus, a Corporal from New Amsterdam Berbice and Raymond Singh, 37, a fireman of School Street, Rosehall Town, Corentyne, both denied the charge which was read to them.
The charge stated that on October 7, 2019 at Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, they had in their possession 2,450 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.
Attorney-at-law, George Thomas, represented Bacchus, the driver of the vehicle and Singh the passenger was unrepresented in court.
Thomas told the court that his client was only a driver who picked up Singh from the roadside with a bag in his hand but he didn’t search the bag to see what was in it, and that his client just offered to give Singh a drop to Georgetown.
However, Singh told the court that when the police stopped the car while they were on Aubrey Barker Road, Bacchus turned to him and said that he will tell the police that the “weed” belongs to him and that Singh have no knowledge about it.
According to the facts of the charge which was read by police prosecutor Seon Blackman, on the day in question ranks acting on information, intercepted the car that was being driven by Bacchus who was fully attired in his uniform. Singh was the lone passenger.
The ranks then asked to conduct a search for anything illegal or wrongfully obtained and several black parcels were found with a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis. The two defendants were arrested, taken into custody and later charged for the offence.
Police prosecutor made no objections to bail being granted to Bacchus but asked that conditions be attached to it. He made objections to bail being granted to Singh based on the amount and the penalty the offence attracts.
Principal Magistrate McGusty released Bacchus on $300,000 bail providing that he lodge his passport and Singh was remanded to prison. The matter has been adjourned to November 2, 2019.
