Cop collects $100,000 for house lot he doesn’t own

A police officer was yesterday brought before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on an allegation in which he defrauded a woman a sum of cash to obtain a house lot for her.
The charge read that on July 18, 2019 at Brickdam Georgetown, Police Officer Gladwin Abrams, with intent to defraud, committed a misdemeanor by obtaining $100,000 from Dina McAllen by falsely pretending he was in a position to get her a house lot.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to him. Abrams was represented by attorney-at-law Pamela Da Silva who asked for reasonable bail to be granted to her client.
In a successful bail application, the attorney stated that Abrams is 38-years-old. She added that he hails from Lot 16 West Ruimveldt and he has been a member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for the past five years.
With no objections to bail, the defendant was released on $50,000 bail and instructed to make his next court appearance on November 1, 2019.
Meanwhile, 24-year-old Romaldeo Bacchus was also brought before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly for defrauding an individual.
It is alleged that he uttered to Police Constable Josh Mentis, a Traffic Officer, one forged Republic of Guyana driver’s licence purporting to show that same was issued by the licence office of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) on July 9, last.
The security guard, who hails from 1379 Haslington East Coast Demerara, was released on $40,000 bail. He will return to court on October 25 next.
