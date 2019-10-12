Civil Aviation unveils plan to boost capacity by attracting youths

After thorough research and investigations, it was revealed that only 14 percent of the Guyanese population has been edified on the plethora of careers in the aviation industry.

It was also discovered that a large fraction of the diaspora was only familiar with the conventional professions in the industry- such as pilots and aeronautical engineers.

Now, with the agenda to change this predicament, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) launched its NEXGEN programme, aimed at stimulating, inspiring and sustaining the future aviation sector by providing early training.

The NexGen initiation has adopted a strategic approach to address the emerging aviation growth in Guyana.

It is in this regard that the aviation team developed a number of engaging programmes from the data collected that will ensure the team targets the needs of local and international aviation community to retain sufficient and competent human resources that will support a safe and sustainable air transport system.

Director General of the GCAA, Lt. Col. (ret’d) Egbert Field stated that the aviation in Guyana has transformed exponentially and in the coming years, Guyana is expected to see a significant double in air travel.

In light of this, Field believed that there is a need for more pilots, flight attendants, air traffic controllers, operations technician, aircraft and avionics equipment mechanics, among others.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, said that: “The present batch of aviation personnel will be deficient to serve the future goals of this sector.

American Airlines is here, JetBlue has announced to start next year, Copa Airlines has increased frequency of flights to Guyana, CJIA has been expanding, Eugene F. Correia is looking to expand, the GCAA recently turned the sod for a brand new headquarters. These are all signs of development.”

Considering that Guyana’s oil and gas sector is also growing and evolving with each passing day, the Public Infrastructure Minister also boosted the argument for more aviation professionals to support the sector.

Nicholas Fraser, a member of the NEXGEN team, explained that: “The future deficit will not be enough human resources to man/manage our aviation sector in Guyana. We are here just to promote awareness, promote information, and make different things available to young people so they can be able to have a career in aviation. (If) they come out, they’re exposed to different technologies and from a young age they learn, or they become more aware of opportunities that exist.”

The NEXGEN programme has planned a number of agendas for the participants from the age of two to 25 years old.

For Group ‘A’ (Age18-25 years), an Aviation Open House will be hosted. This is where the technical institutes and universities would gather, allowing for students to meet the industry and for practitioners to find out more about the reality of aviation and job prospects through interactive career and TED talks.

Internships and mentor programmes, especially for disadvantaged youths and girls, will be targeted in Group ‘B’ (Age 12-18). Further emphasis will be placed on TED talks with aviation professions.

For the children between the ages of two and 12, a Galactic Expo will be hosted so that kids will have the opportunity to be a part of aviation for a full day under a Star Wars theme: stimulators, robots, Star Wars costumes and airplane craft competitions is scheduled for next month.