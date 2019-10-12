Bound body found on Abary foreshore

Latest update October 12th, 2019 12:59 AM
An investigation has been launched by the police in Region 5 after the body on an unidentified man was discovered along the Abary foreshore with apparent marks of violence.
This was confirmed yesterday by a senior police in B’ Division.
Reports are that persons living in the area made the discovery and immediately summoned the police to the scene.
Kaieteur News understands that the body was found with the hands and feet bound and near a fishing vessel. His remains are currently at the Fort Wellington Hospital, awaiting identification.
Oct 12, 2019After 33 matches it has come down to the moment of truth as three-times winners and defending Champions Trinbago Knight Riders(TKR) for the time in the last two years are not a part of the Hero CPL...
Oct 12, 2019
Oct 12, 2019
Oct 12, 2019
Oct 12, 2019
Oct 12, 2019
One of the implacable positions I have about Guyana’s social make-up is that the subject, when he or she is written about... more
Eight years ago, a business in Robb Street had some of its stock seized for reportedly encumbering the pavements. The seizure... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders As she delivered the unanimous decision of the 11 members of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]