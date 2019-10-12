Bound body found on Abary foreshore

An investigation has been launched by the police in Region 5 after the body on an unidentified man was discovered along the Abary foreshore with apparent marks of violence.

This was confirmed yesterday by a senior police in B’ Division.

Reports are that persons living in the area made the discovery and immediately summoned the police to the scene.

Kaieteur News understands that the body was found with the hands and feet bound and near a fishing vessel. His remains are currently at the Fort Wellington Hospital, awaiting identification.