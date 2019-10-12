Latest update October 12th, 2019 12:59 AM

Body of 67-year-old woman found with mosquito net wrapped around her neck

Oct 12, 2019 News 0

Police are investigating the death of 67-year-old Marva Oudkerk, a pensioner who resided at Lot 241 Bourda Street, Georgetown. The woman’s body was discovered Thursday night by her daughter, Makada Oudkerk. It is believed that the woman met her demise between 16:30hrs on Wednesday, October 9, and 18:30hrs Thursday October 10, last.

The house in which Marva Oudkirk’s body was found

Dead: Marva Oudkirk

According to reports, the woman was found lying on her bed with a mosquito net tightly wrapped around her neck. She was last seen alive by her daughter Wednesday evening.
The victim’s daughter, Makada Oudkerk, told Kaieteur News that on Thursday around 17:00hrs she visited her mother’s home but after calling for several minutes got no response. She left but decided to pay her another visit later in the afternoon. That was when her worst fears were confirmed.
“I went to classes and some-time around 19:00hrs I went back by she again and I keep calling but still no response… I did not have a key to her home so I went and collected a key from the owner of the house so I could get to go inside.”
Ms. Oudkerk further stated that upon arriving at her mother’s home, she called the police so that someone could venture into the premises with her because she was afraid that something might have gone wrong. She said that her mother was not the type to not answer her phone or stay away from her home.
“When we got inside the house it was already night and a police man was there with me. There are two bedrooms inside the home. The first one was ransacked and it is the other room that my mother was in. I am very hurt and I need justice because my mother was a peaceful woman and she didn’t deserve to die like that.”
Up to press time no one was arrested in relation to the matter. The body of Marva Oudkerk is at the Lyken Funeral parlour awaiting a post mortem examination.

 

