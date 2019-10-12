Berbice mom wants church to return donation of wedding ring, husband’s salary

Latest update October 12th, 2019 12:59 AM
A mother of three and a housewife of New Amsterdam, Berbice has caught herself in a “tight squeeze” after she took her husband’s entire salary and her wedding ring and gave it as offering to a church.
It was after her husband returned home from work in an interior location that he was made aware of what happened.
Shocked and angry, he gave her an ultimatum- either she retrieve the money and ring from the church or stay with the pastor.
While the situation may sound hilarious, the woman is at her wits end since she has no money to sustain her family of three children and husband.
She reportedly made an attempt to retrieve the money from the pastor but he refused, this prompted her to seek the assistance of the police.
She is now hoping that the money and the ring will be returned with the intervention of the police at Central Police Station, New Amsterdam.
