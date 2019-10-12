Ansa McAl Trading/Locozade Handicap Squash Night two produces entertaining action

By Sean Devers

Night two of the Ansa McAl Trading/Lucozade Handicap Squash Tournament on Thursday at the Georgetown Club saw some entertaining and competitive matches played. In category ‘A’, Zachary Persaud battled Dhirren Persaud in a three-game match which he eventually won.

Although Dhirren launched a spirited fight back in the second game; climbing to eight points to cut Zachary off before he got into positive score from his -8 start. Zachary demonstrated good use of the Court, executing some nice rallies and drops to win 15/11, 0/15, 15/11 win.

Louis DaSilva got the better of Safirah Summer in just two games, 15/11, 15/12. Shiloh Asregado and Matthew Spooner also secured wins in Category A. In the Open Category, top seed Deje Dias came from the largest handicap in the competition (15) to oust Regan Rodrigues.

Daniel Ince fought an inform Nicholas Verwey with a one-point handicap difference in another three game match up.

Despite moments of expertise from Ince, reminiscent of his earlier squash days, the younger and fitter Verwey, urged on by a large gathering, displayed outstanding retrieval skills and was able to get back in the third game for a 15/11, 14/15, 15/12 victory.

Samuel Ince-Carvalhal took on Ethan Jonas from a 15-point deficit to win his first match in two straight games 15/10, 15/11. Jonathan DeGroot and Gianni Carpenter both made their mark by fighting back after losing their first games.

The left handed match up with Carpenter and Rahaman had the fans getting into the action in a final game that reached sudden death at 14/14 before Carpenter hammered home for the win 13/15, 15/12, 15/14.

DeGroot battled an almost point for point bout before taking out Luca Jonas 13/15, 15/11, 15/9. The top three seeded girls played their first matches with mixed results. Abosaide Cadogan was the only victor against Johnathan Antczak after a first game defeat of 10/15.

Her athleticism came through to dominate in the second and third gaining her a 10/15, 15/9, 15/7 victory, while Kirsten Gomes and Maddison Fernandes fell to Mohryan Baksh and Nicholas Narain respectively.

Play was expected to continue last night while today, the penultimate day of the tournament, the action is scheduled to start at 11:00hrs.

Thursdays Results – Open Category: Deje Dias (-15) defeated Regan Rodrigues (7) 11/15 15/11, 15/11; Mohryan Baksh (0) defeated Kirsten Gomes (0) 15/13, 15/13; Johnathan DeGroot (4) defeated Lucas Jonas (0) 13/15, 15/11, 15/9; Nicholas Verwey (-1) defeated Daniel Ince (0) 15/11, 14/15, 15/12; Gianni Carpenter (0) defeated Javed Rahaman (-4) 13/15, 15/12, 15/14; Abosaide Cadogan (0) Johnathan Antczak (-2) 10/15, 15/9, 15/7; Samuel Ince-Carvalhal (-11) defeated Ethan Jonas (4) 15/10, 15/11; Nicholas Narain (-15) defeated Madison Fernandes (4) 15/6, 15/9.

Category A – Zachary Persaud (-8) defeated Dhirren Persaud (7) 15/11, 0/15, 15/11; Shiloh Asregado (0) defeated Lucas Persaud (6) 15/10, 15/12; Matthew Spooner (0) defeated Kaden Pymeandy (0) 15/12 15/12; Louis DaSilva defeated Safirah Summer (10) (-8) 15/11, 15/12.

Category ‘A’ Plate – Bradley Walton (2) defeated Angel Rahim (0) 15/11, 15/11; Teija Edwards (0) defeated Rylee Rodrigues (5) 15/4, 12/15, 15/11; Joshua Verwey (0) defeated Breno DaSilva (8) 15/14, 15/13.