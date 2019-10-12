Accused mastermind in Charity robbery now charged with attempted murder

Latest update October 12th, 2019 12:59 AM

Troy Davis, who is believed to be the mastermind behind a Charity robbery that almost ended fatally for a teen, was again denied bail in the Suddie Magistrates Court yesterday.

The accused: Troy Davis

Davis, better known as Marlon, made his third appearance before Magistrate Esther Sam, charged with attempted murder.
The court heard that on September 30th, Davis allegedly shot Feiada Mohamed, 18, with the intent of committing murder.
Davis made an application for bail but it was denied by the prosecution, who took into consideration the seriousness of the offence.
The court also pointed out that the victim is still hospitalized.
After taking into consideration the prosecution’s arguments, Magistrate Esther Sam denied the bail application.
Sam told the accused that he will have to approach the High Court if he wishes to be bailed.
The matter was adjourned until January 6th 2020.

 

