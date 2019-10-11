Two fishermen shot, chopped to death at Shell Beach

Police in the North West District are investigating the murders of two brothers who were allegedly shot and killed while fishing off the Waini Coast in the vicinity of Shell Beach on Wednesday last.

Police reports, yesterday, indicated that residents close to Fathers Beach related that the victims, Ian and Rakesh Matthias, were fishing at the location around 14:00 hrs when the incident occurred. Residents told police that rapid gunfire was overheard in the area for over half of a hour then everything became silent.

It is said the stepfather of the boys raised an alarm and the Coast Guard and Police ranks from that area were summoned, but upon arrival could not locate the two men or the boat they had used to travel to the fishing location.

Police reports indicated that around 10:48 the following morning, residents reported that the bodies had mysteriously turned up at the said area where the incident occurred riddled with bullets. One of the bodies was said to have several chop wounds as well. One resident said that he was close by and overheard screaming as the gunshots were fired.

It is said that they men had left their home to go fishing which is a customary thing they would two do at least twice per week. Both men are said to be in their late forties according to one resident.

Police are investigating the incident.