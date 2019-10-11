Trotman vows to look into case of 87-year-old displaced by miner

Latest update October 11th, 2019 12:59 AM
Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, has committed to ensuring Mamai Lucille Williams, an 87-year-old resident of Karisparu, Region Eight is compensated after she was displaced by a miner who wanted to mine on her land.
The issue was raised by Toshao of Chenapou and Executive member of the National Toshaos Council (NTC), Edward Mc Garrell, at the 13th annual NTC conference on Monday.
He explained that Williams was forced to leave her home on land she has lived on for over 70 years. The miner had erected a ‘camp’ for the pensioner which was deemed to be not habitable and unsafe.
Minister Trotman explained that he was aware of the issue and assured that the issue will be resolved. However, to ensure that the elderly woman is well compensated and placed in a comfortable environment, Minister Trotman declared:“I am going to personally visit later this month to see what is happening with her condition and to see that the issue is resolved.”
The Natural Resources Minister added that the Ministry, along with the Guyana Geology, is prepared to offer assistance.
“I insist that Williams must be treated with dignity,” Minister Trotman stressed.
