Thieves hammer way into “The Grill” at YMCA building – cart off chicken and beverages.

Oct 11, 2019

Thieves have for two consecutive nights drilled their way through the walls of the YMCA building located at Thomas Lands, Georgetown, and stealing a quantity of articles.

YMCA building

According to reports, on Tuesday night thieves hammered their way through a concrete wall located at back of the building which is the kitchen area that is utilised by a restaurant and bar known as “The Grill”.
The thieves entered the building, cut the alarm cable and carted off two buckets of raw chicken and cases of beverages including soft drinks, beers, juices and rum.
The matter was reported to the Eve Leary Police Station; the wall was repaired, the alarm system reconnected and more cases of beverages were bought to replace the stolen ones.
However, last night the thieves attacked again hammering through the newly repaired wall and hammered through the wall of the storage bond as well.
Once again, they entered and this time they completely dismantled the alarm system and stole all the beverages that were bought.
As Kaieteur News visited the scene, it was noted that one of the thieves might have been injured since drops of blood was traced from the chair used to gain entrance to a nearby standpipe.
Staff members surmised that the thief or thieves may have had some inside knowledge of the business operations.
Their reasons were due to the fact that the perpetrators knew that the CCTV cameras were not functioning at the time, the location of the alarm system, knowledge of when the owner of the business “would bring stocks” and also the computers were intact and a music player was left alone.
In terms of the music player the staff was of the view that the “thieves knew that it was not functioning.”
This newspaper also learnt that the perpetrators made good their escape though a track behind the YMCA building.
According to one staff member, two cases of beverages were also found left behind in the said track.
The owner of the business told Kaieteur News that he was unable to disclose the value of his losses. However, he said “this has been the fifth time this year that I have been robbed of the same items and a few equipments.”

 

 

New 2019