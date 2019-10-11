PPP mourns the passing of one of Cyril Belgrave

The People’s Progressive Party has announced with great sadness the passing of one of its leaders, Cyril Belgrave, C.C.H. Belgrave died yesterday in New York, USA.

“The PPP expresses its deepest condolences to the family and relatives of Cyril Belgrave and the members of the PPP family who knew and loved this friendly and humble leader.”

Cyril Belgrave was a long standing and loyal member and leader of the Party dating back to the 1950s. Unquestionably a fighter for the working man and woman, as a stevedore he joined the trade union movement and became a well respected trade unionist in the Guyana Labour Union becoming its President in 1984.

In the 1960s, during the long strikes engineered to bring down the democratically-elected PPP government, Belgrave and many stalwarts of the PPP such as Shirley Edwards, Philomena Sahoye-Shury and others, at great sacrifice, guarded the Guyana Power Company and the wharves when they came under threat by the People’s National Congress, the PPP said.

“Brave and disciplined, Belgrave remained loyal to the People’s Progressive Party throughout his more than six decades of membership right up to his passing. Ill health led him to live overseas but his heart remained always in Guyana.

“Up to his passing, he was anxious to be kept abreast as to what was happening and when elections would be held next year.”

Belgrave joined the Pioneer Youth League, the precursor to the Progressive Youth Organisation, in 1955. He joined the PPP and was elected repeatedly to the Central Committee of the party for over 50 years and was a Member of Parliament for over three decades (1976-2006) and a member of several parliamentary committees including the Public Accounts Committee.

He also served on the Georgetown City Council from 1970-76.

The PPP described him as a patriot who fought for Guyana’s independence and the restoration of democracy.

“In 1992, Cyril Belgrave was given the Cacique’s Crown of Honour, the C.C.H by President Dr. Cheddi Jagan, in recognition of his bravery and commitment to the people of Guyana.

At a later time, the party will hold a more fitting tribute to celebrate and honour the life and contributions of Cyril Belgrave, a dedicated Guyanese and leader of the party, the party said.