Poisoned Mibicuri woman still in critical state

After a “beat-down” from her husband, Sherry Satnarine and her two children were forced by Amar Jeffrey to consume a poisonous substance just minutes before Jeffrey killed himself.

Killed self: Amar Jeffrey

Still hospitalised in a critical state at the Mibicuri Black Bush Polder Hospital is Sherry Mohamed Satnarine of the said village. Amar Jeffrey who worked as a Pound Keeper at the BBP Neighbourhood Democratic Council killed himself after attempts were made to have Satnarine return home and she refused.
Kaieteur News was told that the two children are in the care of their grandmother.
Reports are that Satnarine had endured many years of physical and emotional abuse from Jeffrey and she made the decision to remove herself from the toxic situation she was in for her children and her safety.
However, on Monday things took a drastic turn when Jeffrey showed up at the location in Johanna, Black Bush Polder, where she was staying and assaulted her. The now-dead man reportedly beat Satnarine until they reached the home they once shared.
The following day Satnarine decided to file a report at the Mibicuri Police Station and again made the decision to leave for her mother’s house with the children, ages 4 and 6 but Jeffrey, desperate to keep her from leaving his abuse, grabbed a bottle containing a poisonous substance and consumed it in her presence.
A neighbour told this publication that Jeffrey tugged his wife by her arm and threw her to the ground “and then he throw the same thing in she mouth”.
It was not long after that both Jefferey and Satnarine had to be rushed to the Mibicuri Hospital by neighbours. Jeffrey subsequently died and his wife is still hospitalised.
Meanwhile, on the said day, another mother of two children also committed suicide in Black Bush Polder by consuming a poisonous substance.
Black Bush Polder is known for its high rate of suicide cases. For this year, there has been an increase in cases reported prior to the two deaths that occurred on Tuesday.

 

