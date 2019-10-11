People still got things to hide

Is a long time now people who got big government office got to declare dem assets. And dis mek sense because some people tek de wuk wid little or nutten. After couple morning, dem rich like Bill Gates. And everybody know dat de pay dem getting couldn’t mek dem so rich.

People see how Jagdeo get rich; dem see how de odda one build a beachfront house wid pool house; dem see others who get so much land dat dem could set up housing estates pon land dat was once government land.

Dat is why dem have de Integrity Commission. By law, all senior government officials must declare dem assets every year. If you fail to do, you can go to jail. But fuh years people refuse to declare dem assets and de people who controlling de commission was afraid to do anything.

Dis year de commission decide dat it gon publish de names of everybody who didn’t submit. Soulja Bai name get call. Dem boys seh he declare he assets. Since he do it, nuff of he Ministers had to do de same. Now dem boys want to tek dis transparency more far. Dem want de commission to mek de declaration public.

In short, de public must know wha dem leaders got. And if dem got a wife, she got to declare she assets too; not de kind some people thinking bout. Dat is because de husband can hustle property and put it in he wife name.

Dem boys seh remember when Jagdeo did tell reporters dat he wasn’t in favour of mekking he declarations public. But he get like dem li’l boys who does play show and tell—if you show me you own, me gon show you me own.

Is only a thief gon refuse to declare he assets to de public. He know people gon ask questions and people gon recognize de thiefing property.

Dat is why Soulja Bai promise transparency. And even he people trying to avoid disclosing anything. Dem boys want to see de new airport contract. Soulja Bai seh he people must release it. Dem boys ask Patto, Li’l Joe, Ram Jattan, and Cathy. All of dem promise to talk to de same Patto.

To dis day de contract can’t see de light of day.

Talk half and watch public officials duck and hide.