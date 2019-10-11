Natural Resources updates Toshaos on work

Latest update October 11th, 2019 12:59 AM

Representatives of the Ministry of Natural Resources and its Agencies; Guyana Forestry Commission, Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, Guyana Gold Board on Wednesday participated in the National Toshaos Conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.
According to the Ministry, the participation served as a means to present on Government initiatives, interact with, and answer questions and address matters of concern of the village representatives and Toshaos.

Minister Raphael Trotman addresses Toshaos on Wednesday.

Ministry representatives of the Forest Partnership Facility Project, Clayton Hall,` Project Coordinator, and Michelle Astwood, Project Assistant, made initial presentations on the work the project had done so far.
“The presentation focused on the immense progress that the Inter-American Development Bank funded project which aims at sustainable forest management has made. Particularly, the presentation highlighted the partnership with Indigenous Peoples in fulfilling the Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and forest Degradation (REDD+) initiative. The project’s assistance in funding some operations of the National Toshaos Council was also highlighted.”
According to the Ministry, also making presentations was the Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman, who outlined the Ministry’s goals, sector accomplishments, along with completed projects to better the lives of persons residing in the hinterland.
“Minister Trotman outlined projects regarding water management, roads, environmental management and youth. He further highlighted the partnerships with the NTC through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to better allow both parties to complete their objectives and mutually benefit.
“The Minister noted the Ministry’s aim and commitment towards sustainable management development of the Natural Resources Sector to the benefit of all Guyanese.”
On completion of presentations, village representatives and Toshaos were allowed to ask questions, all of which were addressed by the Minister, Commissioner of the GGMC Mr. Newell Dennison, and Deputy Commissioner of Forests, Mr. Gavin Agard.
The Ministry said it is pleased to have been able to present and interact with the attendees.
“The Ministry maintains its commitment towards the Indigenous Peoples and will ensure all matters that may be raised during the conference’s remainder, will be addressed.”

 

