Minibus slams into light pole, flips on side – driver critical, several injured

A 25-year-old driver is in a critical condition, after the minibus he was driving crashed into a light pole on the Essequibo Coast yesterday afternoon.

The wrecked minibus on the scene yesterday

Critical: Jerome Banson

According to reports, the driver has been identified as Jerome Banson, of Better Success, Essequibo Coast. Some time around 15:30 hrs, yesterday, Banson was reportedly heading south along the Dunkeld Public Road, with his minibus laden with passengers.
According to sources, the driver attempted to overtake a motor lorry laden with logs, when he lost control of the minibus. The bus that bore licence plate BYY 1179, collided with a light pole, cutting it down, then turned turtle before finally resting on its right side. Residents managed to flip the bus back on its wheels, before pulling the passengers, most of whom where schoolchildren and teachers, from the wreck.
According to residents, one student was pinned under the bus, while another reportedly was flung through a window. The others were severely wounded. A woman who was seated in the front passenger seat was pinned in the wrecked bus, and reportedly suffered a broken leg. The driver on the other hand was taken out of the driver’s seat in an unconscious state.
All victims were rushed to the Oscar Joseph District Hospital in Charity, before being taken to the Suddie Public Hospital. Kaieteur News understands that speeding was a significant factor in yesterday’s accident.
Police are continuing their investigations into the matter.

 

