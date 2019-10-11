Guyanese citizen gunned down in San Felix Venezuela.

According to Nueva Prensa Digital (media house) of Guyana City (Ciudad Guyana) Venezuela, a forty-four year old Guyanese National identified as Bandraban Singh, also known as “Buyu” was gunned down Wednesday afternoon at a stelling called Las Chalanas located in San Felix Ciudad Guayana, Venezuela.

It was reported that Singh was sitting some meters away from the dock when an unknown male rode up on a motorcycle and shot him three times, one shot to the head and two in the abdomen.

After shooting him, the attacker turned his attention to another individual. However, his revolver malfunctioned causing him to flee the scene.

Singh who was still alive at the time was rushed to the emergency department of the Clinica Humana (Human Clinic) where he died because he did not receive medical attention in a timely manner.

Eyewitnesses said that Singh was tracked by his attacker from a liquor store located some meters away from the National Guard’s outpost until he had the opportunity to commit the act.

Vendors who were also present related that the delinquent is known since he associated with a criminal gang who is in charge of collecting taxes known as “vacunas” from users of the stelling.

This, they indicated, is the possible motive for gunning down Singh who was the owner of a boat named Beyonce since he refused to pay such taxes.

However, they declined to reveal the identity of the perpetrator, because they were fearful for their own lives.

The Scientific Criminal Criminalistics investigation (CICPC), the largest National Police Agency of Venezuela, has since launched an investigation into the matter.