Police Force needs 600 more ranks

In an interview on Kaieteur Radio, Khemraj Ramjattan, Minister of Public Security disclosed that approximately 600 police ranks are needed in the GPF. He explained that the target is around 4,800 police ranks whereas the Force only has approximately 4,300.

Ramjattan said that some challenges faced in training police officers arise, as people in the Amerindian community are hesitant when it came to culture, language difference and the academy being too far from their homes.

Ramjattan added that police officers who graduated are also reluctant to provide service in other areas. He urged that there should be more patrols and community policing groups.

The Minister explained that immense efforts are placed on training where various areas of training were implemented with major programmes including training on domestic violence. He added that he attended the closing ceremony for the course where more than 100 police ranks were trained on handling domestic violence.

The Minister added that the salary structure poses a difficulty in this concern. He claimed that there is a constraint to meet the salary needs, as there are also other public servants that need to be catered for. He also said that due to the poor salary structure, police officers were found to be involved in crimes and as a result were suspended and put to face other penalties.

He explained that his ministry has worked on the realignment of police divisions in accordance with the administrative regions. He noted that “F” Division was significant. He highlighted that because of the heavy population of Region Four, it features sub-divisions, while each administrative region has its own division.

Therefore, this gives a service access to places like Lethem, Mabaruma and Bartica among others. He elaborated that since Region Four has a high population, the crime rate is high and it was sought to have Division being sub-divided in three.

He noted that the Ministry will try to give each region more assets which will be a part of their 2020 budget.

The Public Security Minister stated that commanders were asked to create community policing groups especially in the hinterland areas. He claimed that a number of Amerindians expressed their interest in forming groups by requesting for uniforms, ATVs and boat engines, which the Ministry has provided.

He stated, “Now, it is not gonna happen overnight that you will get a brand new police force.”