GPHC’s medical personnel being trained to improve attitude

As of tomorrow all doctors and senior staff at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) will be undergoing training in the field of Customer Service and office ethics. This was iterated at the launch of the ‘Trainer of Trainers’ programme which is scheduled to last for six weeks. It was held in the compound of GPHC yesterday around 12:30hrs.

Speaking at the event were GPHC, Director of Human Resources, Ms. Rohmena Chung; and GPHC, Manager for Training and Development, Ms. Abiola Ann James.

Ms. Chung stated that over the years, the city hospital has spent millions of dollars, in the area of training staff at the medical facility to ensure that their behaviour pattern towards others is acceptable and within the hospital guidelines.

“Every time you open a newspaper or if you go on any social media sites, there is never anything positive about the hospital. It is not to say that nothing positive has happened here…because here at the hospital a lot of good things have happened. Many lives have been saved.

“But obviously people are not concerned about those things…people are concerned about which doctor was rude, which nurse had a cuss out and all the negative stuff at the hospital.”

She further stated that because of the amount of negativity coming out of the hospital, the GPHC has taken a different approach when it comes to the training of staff.

“For 2018, over 400 employees at the GPHC have received training in Customer Service… but what we are doing now is extending that same training programme to doctors and all senior staff at the hospital. We have been training staff over and over but it’s not like we are not seeing results…but as a medical entity we need more impactful results,” she further stated.

GPHC, Manager for Training and Development, Ms. Abiola Ann James stated that the ‘Training of Trainers’ project is one that has been on the table since 2016 and in relation to the old saying ‘better late than never.’

“As a senior staff of this hospital this course is designed to equip us with the necessary skills and knowledge so that we will be able to train, mould, coach and mentor staff under our care. In the past the GPHC sent staff to participate in Officer Ethics training, however we did not receive impactful results from those staff.

After the six-week programme, the doctors and senior staff will be given the responsibility to transfer the knowledge gained to all employees working under their watch.

For the employees, after receiving the training an impact assessment will be conducted to ensure that the employees are actually using the knowledge and skill gained in the work environment.