‘Golden Jaguars’ clash with ‘Benna Boys’ today at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

﻿Guyana’s ‘Golden Jaguars’ will be in the hunt for full points today when they take on home team, Antigua and Barbuda’s ‘Benna Boys,’ in a crucial Concacaf Nations League match at the Sir Vivian Richards from 17:00hrs.

Head Coach of the Golden Jaguars, MárcioMáximo has indicated that Guyana is ready for the challenge at hand and will be going after full points in their second match on the road in this tournament.

While the Guyanese are playing away, they are expected to feel at home given the fact that there is a lot of Guyanese living and working in Antigua and Barbuda who are very supportive and passionate when it comes to sports.

Noting that it would not be an easy task against a team that plays very physical, Coach Máximo says he is confident that his team will represent well. He shared that the home players have been hard at preparing from Monday’s to Thursday’s and some Saturday’s as well.

“We are very satisfied with their preparation so far and the high level of commitment they have shown to the training; physical, tactical and all departments. The staff has seen the development of these players from the professional side and we have also been keeping in touch with our players overseas; we are optimistic of a good performance.”

He noted that the task at hand is to develop the game in Guyana with a view to produce a very competitive and united team that will represent Guyana well.

Following today’s match, Guyana will host the Antiguans on Monday at the Leonora Track and Field Center in this nation’s second of three home matches from 20:00hrs. Admission to Monday’s match is $1500.