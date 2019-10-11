Ecstasy invade West Demerara district

By Alex Wayne

Even as ‘D’ Division Police are readying to clean up the area of criminal elements (that increase at Christmas time), they are even faced with a bigger dilemma that is reportedly invading the West Demerara District.

Yesterday, police sources said they are preparing a ‘Clean Up for Christmas’ exercise to rid the Westside of criminal elements that normally increase during the Christmas holidays. Police will now have to concentrate on hunting and breaking up a ‘peddling network’ that is trading the synthetic drugs, ‘Ecstasy’ and Molly’ in significant quantities to youths in the villages of La Parfaite Harmonie, Onderneeming, Schoonard, and other areas.

One source indicated that the drugs are being peddled from Cayenne (French Guiana) in large amounts and is distributed to heads of peddling gangs on the Westside, who further gave it to runners who are trading it to youths in several communities.

Things are even worse in that some of the peddlers are connected to students in some West Demerara schools. These are used as ‘contacts’ to introduce the drugs to innocent students.

Yesterday, villagers from the Westside who wished to remain anonymous said that youths are using the two popular drugs in view of the public. Peddlers have been operating quite brazenly in the open at shops, street corners and nightclubs on the Westside.

Some told harrowing tales of young girls been given the drugs and taken advantage of by scores of men. One woman related a recent incident of six boys giving the Molly pill to a teenage girls from La Parfaite Harmonie and taking turns performing all forms of sex acts with her in an abandoned shop.

Police are more so concerned since they have received reports that the ‘Molly’ when ingested, removes all forms of inhibitions, and allows individuals to carry out with ferocity practically anything their minds conjure. This, they said, may be a direct contributor to several crimes and even heinous illegal activities.

La Parfaite Harmonie, West Demerara Police Station is beefing up its personnel in readiness for any possible mishap. The police said that they will be soon having an additional six vehicles to enhance and regularise vehicular patrols, and also expects an additional sixteen new police officers to initiate the ‘Clean Up for Christmas ‘exercise.

What Is Molly?

This chemical was developed in the early 1900s, but it did not become popular until the 1970s, when psychiatrists began using the drug as an aid in therapy, as they believed it helped patients’ communication and insight.

By the late 1980s, the drug had made its way into pop culture due to its euphoric and hallucinogenic effects. In fact, MDMA was a legal substance until 1985, when the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) moved the substance to Schedule I, which means it is illegal and has no legitimate medical uses. By itself, MDMA has properties that are similar to both stimulants and hallucinogens; it may increase a person’s energy, happiness, and trust.

The drug can also distort a person’s sense of time or sensory perceptions, like visual, tactile, or auditory stimulation. Although the base chemical for both ecstasy and Molly is allegedly the same, the drugs have some differences.

The primarily difference is that the term Molly, short for “molecular,” was a rebranding of Ecstasy introduced in the 2000s, after Ecstasy developed a poor reputation of impurity. There are additional differences between the two substances, detailed below.

Drugs and partying are closely associated in popular culture. Cocktail parties fueled by alcohol and cigarettes, the “Summer of Love” in the 1960s powered by LSD, and raves or underground electronic music parties, which are associated closely with a wide range of synthetic drugs referred to as “club drugs.”

Some of the most famous types of these club drugs are Ecstasy and Molly, which can cause a host of dangerous health consequences.

When people refer to either ecstasy or Molly, they are referring to essentially the same chemical: MDMA, or 3 or 4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine.